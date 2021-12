Advertisement

Martha Detmer, 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away December 26, 2021.

She was born August 31, 1948, to Owen and Edna Moody in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Martha is preceded in death by both of her husbands George Thomas Plant and Ronald C. Detmer; two sisters Diane Moody and Ula Sanders.

She is survived by her son Keith Plant and wife Stacia of Texarkana; two daughters Tammy Bullock and husband Wesley of Longview, Texas, Melinda DeYoung and husband Glen of Longview, Texas; stepchildren Michael Detmer of Arkansas, Steven Detmer and wife Molly of Little Rock, Arkansas; Crystal Jones and husband John of Ogden, Arkansas; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters Sue Morphew, Jane Scherer; and two brothers, Tommy and James Moody.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.