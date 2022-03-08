Martha Kay Grigson

Advertisement

Martha Kay Starkey Grigson, 76, of Texarkana passed away March 5, 2022.

She was born May 27, 1945, to Sam and Mora Green Starkey in Texarkana, Arkansas. Martha was a Jehovah’s Witness member and had a very strong faith. In her early life, she was a boutique owner, and later she was an interior designer for LW Grigson Construction.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Luther Grigson, five brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include her children Terry Grigson of Wolfe City, Texas, Gayla Grigson of Georgetown, Texas, Brad Grigson of Dallas, Texas, Patricia Basket of Greenville, Texas; sister Doris Scoggins of Irving, Texas; grandchildren Skyler and Nicholas Higginbotham, Aaron Ochoa, Deana Grigson, Katelynd Woodring, Christopher Buzzard, Sommer Dodd, Andrew and Adam Beck; several great-grandchildren; and her best friend Kay Walraven.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Monday, March 7, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Bro.Mauer officiating.

