Marty Carpenter

Martin “Marty” Eugene Carpenter, age 64, of New Boston, Texas, died Sunday, February 21, 2021, in New Boston, Texas.

Marty was born July 21, 1956, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a former employee of Red River Army Depot where he worked in HVAC Maintenance. Marty enjoyed gardening fruits and vegetables. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana. He loved the Lord and his faith remained strong throughout his illness.

Most of all, Marty was a faithful husband to his wife Trish. She was his number one priority at all times. He was also a caring father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be missed by all who loved him.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Sue Carpenter.

Survivors include his wife, Trish Carpenter; his children, Andy Carpenter and wife Charlotte, Amy Dowling, Bobby Carpenter and Samantha Carpenter; four grandchildren, Jessica Carpenter, Alex Carpenter, Olivia Sandifer and Bruce Sandifer; one sister, Evelyn Carpenter; one nephew, Brandon Carpenter and wife Anna; great-nephew, Grayson Carpenter; his father and mother-in-law, Herbert and Brenda Wade along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Sims officiating. Burial will be in Old Salem Cemetery, New Boston, Texas.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.