Sue Purifoy

Advertisement

Sue M. Purifoy, age 74 of Genoa, Arkansas took her final set of wings Monday morning February 22, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family, after a two-month valiant fight with cancer and assisted nobly in her final days by Dierksen Hospice.

Mrs. Purifoy was born June 15, 1946 in Texarkana, Arkansas. After careers as the ultimate mompreneur selling everything from vitamins to home décor, and every kind of insurance imaginable to cleaning supplies; owning and operating businesses in furniture and automobile sales, driving for UPS, and running a family arcade in Stephenville, Texas and the Rock House Pawn Shop in Texarkana; she was hired by Southwest Airlines as a reservation agent and then ultimately as a flight attendant, fulfilling a lifelong dream and serving for 25 years up to the time of her departure this Monday. She was also a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church.

Sue was known to be a “live wire” – an outspoken and vivacious firecracker, having served as a Cub Scout den mother, church youth group leader, and PTA President of Fouke, Arkansas. She loved God, her family, and her church – Holly Springs United Methodist, where she was a member; gardening of all kinds – indoor and out, cooking and every kitchen toy known to man; and especially flying and travel.

Mrs. Purifoy was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Gertie (Baird) Avery; two brothers, Benny Avery, Bill Avery, and one sister, Mary Jo Snell. She’s survived by her devoted husband of 34 years and the love of her life, Robert Purifoy; one son and daughter-in-law, John Craig and Tami Johnson of San Diego, California; one step-daughter, Jewel Benson of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Naomi Bell of Arlington, Texas; three step-daughters, Robbin Teer, Ronda Haynes, Annett Mauk; six grandchildren, Jefree, Catie, and Juliana Johnson of San Diego; and Jordan Johnson, Christian Yochum, Jade Benson of Texarkana, and a host of friends and family.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Holly Springs Cemetery with Rev. Doug Rhodes officiating at 3:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Holly Springs Methodist Church.

Advertisement

Respects may be paid to Mrs. Purifoy, who will be available for viewing at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas between 12 pm and 7:30 pm on Tuesday and from 8:00 am until 12 pm on Wednesday.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com