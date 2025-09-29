Sponsor

Mary Alice Green, age 85, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 25, 2025.

Born November 9, 1939, in Clark County, Arkansas, to Orble and Louise (Robertson) Adams-Sexton, her life was characterized by faith, love, loyalty. She married her high school sweetheart, Troy Green, and they were blessed with three daughters, Connie, Sharon and Susan. She worked for Texarkana College for 34 years, starting as a student worker in the president’s office and retiring from the business office/president’s office after having worked under every president TC had had to that point. She told everyone that she knew it was time to retire when buildings she watched being built were being torn down to make way for new ones. She was a faithful member of Beech Street First Baptist Church and helped with Sunday School in the children’s department for many years. She was a wonderful being with a servant’s heart and a caring, thoughtful and generous spirit.

Her favorite titles were mother, Nanny, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be remembered for her dedicated roles as wise counselor, advocate of fairness and champion of the golden rule. She loved her Heavenly Father, family time, visiting with friends and neighbors, playing the piano, decorating her house with meaningful treasures, listening to beautiful music, working in her yard and watching the birds there. She loved her grandchildren with her whole heart. It was vital that they go to church and know Jesus. She was quick to offer advice if she saw one of them veer off the path. We will miss our precious ‘Nanny’ terribly, but we rejoice in the knowledge that we will see her again.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, her daughter, Sharon Bishop, grandsons Billy Joseph and James Troy, and her brother, Louis Adams. Left to cherish her memory are two daughters and their spouses, Connie and Bill Brian and Susan and Robert Howell of Texarkana, AR; grandchildren, Jason Brian (Angie) of Destrehan, LA, Taylor Bishop and Tanner Bishop of Tulsa, OK, Malcolm Hunter, Alli Nevels (Ryan) and Dakota Stanley, all of Texarkana, AR; great-grandchildren, Gunnar, Natalee, Cutter, Jackson and Nicolas; brother, Olen Adams (Joyce), sister, Jennifer Kidd (Mark) of Fayetteville, AR, sister-in-law, Nancy Adams Eatman (John), and a host of other relatives. She is also survived by a special nephew, Noel Adams, and special friends, Carolyn Greenwood, Joyce Fulmer, Dorothy Morgan and the ladies of her adult Sunday School class.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Enhabit Health and Hospice and everyone who has kept us in their prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beech Street Baptist Church or your favorite charity.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, chapel, on Monday, the 29th.

The celebration of Mary Alice’s life will be 1:00 P.M. on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Chaplain Brad Smith officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.