Phyllane Collins Johnson, age 86, of Nash, Texas, died Thursday, September 25, 2025 at her residence.

Mrs. Johnson was born May 16, 1939 in Hammonds, Indiana. She was a retired school teacher having taught for Texarkana Arkansas and West Virginia school districts. She was also formerly employed with H&R Block.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Johnson Sr. and by one son, Howard E. Johnson Jr.

She is survived by two sons, William Johnson of Avery, Texas and Andrew Johnson and wife, Dana of Texarkana, Texas; nine grandchildren, Curtis, Andria, Angela, Brittany, Levi, Carley, Victoria, Howard and Kaitlyn; nine great grandchildren and numerous other relatives.

Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 4, 2025 at the Texarkana Funeral Home Texas Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 10-11 Saturday prior to the service.