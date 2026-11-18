In Loving Memory of Mary Alyce Crosswhite May 20, 1943 – November 17, 2026 Mary Alyce Crosswhite, born May 20, 1943, will be remembered and cherished by all who knew and loved her. Her life was a treasured part of her family’s story,...

May 20, 1943 – November 17, 2026

In Loving Memory of Mary Alyce Crosswhite May 20, 1943 – November 17, 2026 Mary Alyce Crosswhite, born May 20, 1943, will be remembered and cherished by all who knew and loved her. Her life was a treasured part of her family’s story, and her memory will live on through the many lives she touched and the generations of family who will continue to carry her love with them. Mary had a deep love for Jesus, and her faith was an important part of her life. She believed in the promises of God and the hope of eternal life through her Savior. Her greatest comfort was knowing that Jesus loved her, and now her family can find comfort in knowing that she is at peace in His loving arms. Though her time here on earth has ended, her faith and the love she shared will continue to live on through her family. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Lafa Evan and Carrie Garton; brothers, Lafa Evan Garton Jr. and James Garton; and sister, Frances Garton Jewell. She leaves behind a loving family who will forever hold her close in their hearts. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Angie Andrews, and her daughter and son-in-law, Debbi and Clint Gilbreath. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren and their spouses: Jeremy and Jessica Fields Brooke and Chris Handy Joey Fields Jarrett and Danielle Fields Michael Andrews Alyssa Andrews Her legacy continues through her eight precious great-grandchildren: Blake, Madison, Tyler, Cy, Corbyn, Mckenna, Mckinley, and Hudson. She also leaves behind numerous other family members she loved dearly. Mary’s greatest legacy is the family she leaves behind, the love she gave so freely, and the faith she held dear. Though her family will miss her dearly, they can take comfort in knowing that this is not goodbye forever, but a temporary separation until they meet again. “To be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” – 2 Corinthians 5:8 Mary will forever be loved, always remembered, and deeply missed. Her earthly journey is complete, but her eternal life with Jesus has begun.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas.

Courtesy of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link Print