Mary Ann Higginbotham Davis, a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away on February 17, 2024, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the age of 73. Born July 18, 1950, in Texarkana, Texas, Mary Ann leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories.

Mary Ann will be remembered for her amazing laugh, feisty spirit and her unwavering love for her family. She touched the lives of many, and her memory will continue to inspire and bring comfort to those who knew her best. A self described chocoholic, Mary Ann loved fast cars, the beach, flower arranging, laughing, shopping for treasures and doting on her little dogs.

Mary Ann was always willing to lend a helping hand and volunteer wherever she could. She was an active member of Hardy United Memorial Methodist Church. She loved helping with the turkey dinners and decorating the church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and the Texarkana Car Club.

Mary Ann worked for the Social Security Administration until retirement. Although never shy about proclaiming she hated her job, she loved being able to help people and she loved the people that she worked with; many of whom became chosen family and lifelong friends to her and her children.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Toni Ann and Dustin Ivey of Stillwater, OK; and Cory Davis and Zachary Lewis of Athens, GA. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren: Vivien Ann, William Michael, and Henry Desmond Ivey; Davis Austin, Jackson William, and Parker Mae Lewis. Mary Ann loved her grandchildren and her presence in their lives will be deeply missed.

She is also survived by the father of her children, Jimmy Davis; their grandmother, Wanda Alexander; her sister, Rebecca Jo Higginbotham Clem; and three nieces. Additionally, she is survived by her Aunt Margie Higginbotham and several cousins.

Along with raising her own children, Mary Ann formed a special bond with their friends, many of which she loved like her own. Even Alzheimer’s couldn’t take away her love for them and she asked about them to the very end. You know who you are.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Alma Jewel (Cromer) and Desmond William Higginbotham; and many aunts and uncles.

We ask that you keep Mary Ann in your memories and share funny stories of and about her. Every once in a while, have a Mr. Goodbar, eat some Mexican food, and wash it down with a Diet Coke in her memory.

A celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held to honor her memory and the profound impact she had on all who knew her. As an option to flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/, in honor of Mary Ann’s generous spirit and her dedication to helping others.