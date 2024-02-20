Sponsor

Patricia Lynn Oglesby “ Patti Cox”, 65, of Texarkana passed away February 15, 2024. She was born February 15, 1959 to Herbert and Joyce Cox in Texarkana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Randy Oglesby, brother Timmy Cox, and niece Andrea Reyes.

She was a member of Arabella Heights Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Survivors include her daughter Jennifer Westerman Scott, two sons, Chad Westerman, Colton Westerman all of Texarkana; sister Pam Hunt and husband Bruce of Texarkana; grandchildren Laylah Gartee, Brittany Westerman, Bradien Westerman, Bentley Westerman, Rainey Westerman, Cassius Westerman, Kinsley Westerman and Trenton; great granddaughter Simone Westerman; nephew Brandon Reyes of Texarkana; and host of other relatives.

Family and friends will meet at Harmony Grove Cemetery for prayer on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 11 AM. A luncheon will follow at the home of Jennifer Scott, 5503 Shadowood Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas.