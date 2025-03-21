Sponsor

Mary Ann Honeycutt, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Honeycutt was born on March 9, 1937, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. Ann retired from REA Electric after over forty years of committed and loyal service to the company and was an active member of Christ Church. She enjoyed her time at REA and considered them friends and family. She was a competitor who loved playing card games, board games, and Bingo. She also loved to travel to various places in the country, such as Hawaii and Yellowstone National Park. The most essential part of Ann’s life was spending time with her family and working with her family at REA, creating memories that would last a lifetime.

Survivors include her four children, David Honeycutt and wife, Tina of Wake Village, Texas; Linda Clingan and husband Joe of Texarkana, Arkansas; Steve Honeycutt and wife Tammy Honeycutt of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Kevin Honeycutt and wife Debra of Texarkana, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, Josh Honeycutt and wife, Donna, Matthew Honeycutt and his wife Erika, Diana Honeycutt, Caitlin Clingan, Kelly Honeycutt, Kayla Bias, Hailey Alexander and husband Cullen, Claira Honeycutt and Jessica Lewis and husband Blaze; ten great-grandchildren, her special friend, Pasty Holley and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 24, 2025, at Christ United Church with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.