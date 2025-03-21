Sponsor

Herbert Lynn Tullos, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, March 19, 2025.

Mr. Tullos was born August 19, 1945, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Herbert and Helen Tullos.

He is survived by two sons, Marshall Tullos and wife, Laurie, of Texarkana, Arkansas and Louis Tullos and wife, Andrea of Townsend, Montana, five grandchildren, Matthew Tullos (Jordan), Emma Moore (Isaiah), Olivia Donaldson (Michael), Luke Tullos, and Ella Tullos; two brothers, Mike Tullos (Susanne) and Greg Tullos (Sally), two nephews, and one niece.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 24, 2025, at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. The family will be at the home of Marshall Tullos, 2419 S Rondo Rd, Texarkana, AR.