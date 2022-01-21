Advertisement

Mary Belle Downs, age 82, of Ashdown, Arkansas passed away on January 17, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Downs was born on April 3, 1939 in Magnolia, Arkansas to her parents Lois and Lucy Furlow. She had a love for many things, which included gardening, woodworking, traveling, fishing, and her animals. She was also a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Ashdown, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 36 years, James Downs; one daughter, Nancy Watson Gillioun; one son, Welton J. Watson Jr.; one brother, James Furlow; and one great-granddaughter, Ashlin Cox;

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Robert Watson and wife Sherry; step-children, Johnny Downs, Nedra Ashton and husband Tommy, Mark Downs and wife Judi; two brothers, Harvey Furlow, Glen Furlow; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and one very special friend, Debbie Smithson.

Visitation will be held between 1:00pm – 2:00pm on Friday January 21, 2022 at the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm Friday, January 21, 2022 with Bro. Joe Martinez officiating under the direction of Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

