Stacy G. Johnston, age 55, of New Boston, Texas passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022. Stacy was born March 21, 1966, in Sedalia, Missouri to Charles R. and Shirley J. Johnston. He graduated New Boston High in 1984 and was a proud member of the New Boston Lion’s Football team and retired from Kinder Morgan, Snyder, Texas where he worked as an Industrial Mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles R. Johnston and his brother Charles Alton Johnston. He is survived by his mother Shirley Johnston-Thomas of New Boston, Texas, three sisters Shelia Johnston of New Boston, Texas, Trena Johnston and fiancé Mark Sessford of DeKalb, Texas, and Shelda Mitchell and husband Chuck Mitchell of New Boston, Texas, two children Kylee Richey and husband Larry of Azle, Texas and Larryme Johnston of Azle, Texas, and six grandchildren Kaidon Hill, Kristopher Hill, Brooklynn Richey, Briston Richey, Kamden Richey, and Valarie Richey.

Visitation will be at Malta Baptist Church at 10:00 AM Saturday with Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Malta Cemetery, Malta, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

