In Loving Memory of Mary Bernice Fitzgerald

1934 – 2025

With profound love and cherished memories, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mary Fitzgerald, who was received into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, at 10:35 p.m. Her devoted family surrounded her in the comfort of her home. She was born on August 21, 1934 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Mildred Gunthner and Henry Kuypers.

Born in 1934, Bernice was a strong and courageous woman who, as a single mother, raised her four daughters with unwavering love, faith, and determination. She was their rock, their example, and their hero.

Survived in family by her younger sister, Doris Sanders who she loved dearly. Later in life, she shared many joyful years with her beloved husband, Don Fitzgerald, with whom she experienced countless adventures and precious moments. They are now reunited in eternal peace.

Mary was the proud and devoted mother of Denise Ann, Karen Marie, Linda Michele, her “husband, Brian Hope,” and Christina Rose, her” husband, William Seidenschearz”.Her legacy lives on through her treasured grandchildren: Shawna Marie, Jami Pyle, Shelby Lynette, Christopher David, Savannah Marie, Wesley Allen, Katelin Michelle, Emma Rose, William Wyatt, and Grayson Slade, and her adored great-grandchildren: James Henry, Nora Darlene, Kolson David and Siena Poppy.

She also shared a uniquely special bond with each of her sons-in-law, who loved and respected her deeply. They would do anything for her — and often did — a testament to their deep respect and gratitude to her.

Bernice’s life was defined by her deep faith, unshakable will, and boundless love for her family. Her strength carried generations.

She will be profoundly missed and forever remembered in the hearts of all who had the blessing of knowing her.

A private family service will be held to honor her life. Instead of flowers, the family asks that you embrace your loved ones and celebrate the gift of time spent together.