Mary Elizabeth (Bean) Duncan

Mary Bean Duncan age 77 of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at her residence. Mrs Duncan was born March 10, 1945 in Holly Creek, Oklahoma to Winfred and Lizzie Bell Lope. She was retired from Red River Army Depot, had worked at Telford Prison, New Boston, Texas and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 49 years, Luther Bean, her second husband, John Duncan, her brother Joe Lope and two sisters, Evelyn Green and Jo Ann Winterbauer.

Survivors include three daughters, and two sons in law, Reba and Clyde Duke of Malta, Texas, Mary Langley of New Boston, Texas, Linda and Roger Elliott of Alvarado, Texas, one son, Jerry Bean of New Boston, Texas, one brother in law, David Winterbauer of New Boston, Texas, grandchildren, Tiffany, Brittany, Casey, Margaret, Justin, Jason Tory, Libby, great grandchildren, Ranson, Jaciee, Jackson, Arya, Cora, Andrew, Sophia, Coda, Christian, Juliet, Bailey, Cody, Sydney, Morgan, Hunter and host of other friend and relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 5, 2022 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas with Chaplain Bradley Watson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. til 2:00 P.M. Monday, September 5, 2022. Interment will be in Woodstock Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.

