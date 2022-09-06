Charles “Donnie” Don Oglesby

Advertisement

Charles D. “Ogie” Oglesby. A Gentleman. A Friend. A monumental Legend in his own right. Donnie passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be around him. His smile could light up a room and he could slide into a conversation with a stranger and become lifelong friends in two seconds flat.

He was a retired welder from Red River Army Depot, a Christian and friend to all.

Ogie had an affinity for Chicken fried steak, good whiskey, Debbie Snacks, Blue bell ice cream, his wife’s cornbread dressing and Coca Cola.

He was quite often seen with a book in hand in his leather recliner, a baby or two in his lap telling a tall tale that was probably about 75% true.

He was a philosopher, an expert on history, hunting, fishing and hot rods. Most of his stories involved one of these subjects… or all of them depending on the day.

His life revolved around his children, Gina Oglesby and husband Justin North of Marshall, Tx, Mat Oglesby and wife Wendy of New Boston Tx. and granddaughter Kim Oglesby and grandson Cole Burleson of Texarkana and McKayla North of Whitehouse Texas.

He leaves behind his adoring sisters Linda and husband Dan Hurst of Lindale, Texas, Patricia and husband Bryant Phipps of Carrollton, Texas and many nieces and nephews.

He married the love of his life Lorri Braden Oglesby in 2008. Their love story began as friends and was solidified when he proposed to her riding his Harley down a winding highway of Arkansas. She didn’t answer right away and it worried him… but when they stopped for fuel he asked again and she said yes.

He gained bonus children and grandchildren through this marriage and loved them as his own. Jennifer (Crawford) Parker and husband David, grandchildren Emmi Kate Ogburn, Dawson and Bryce Parker of New Boston, Jeremy Crawford and grandson Jarrett of Atlanta, grandson Caleb and Wife Railey Crawford of Killeen, and great granddaughter Haley Crawford. Kristy Crawford Gerrald and husband Kelly of Dekalb, their sons Logan and Jensen McEneaney, Marann Leal and daughter CaliAna Mahmoud of San Antonio and Phillip Crawford of New Boston.

His greatest delight were babies and the Lord blessed him to become the Poppa to many. He could rock a baby all day and be content.

His heroes were many but most of them were real life heroes. His wife, best friends and river rats, hunting buddies and children.

We expect that he drove a Harley right up to the pearly gates yesterday and was met by his late parents, Pat and Frankie Irene Oglesby, his granddaughter Zoe Jane and beloved friend Mike Hobbs along with a number of other friends and family that no doubt are rejoicing. We don’t know how we will do without him here but his memory will live on through the people he touched. His last wishes were for simplicity, no tears and for all his darling darlings to be taken care of. He loved everyone the most and we will hold that in our hearts forever.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel with Bro, Colton Fowler officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. til 11:00 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas,.

