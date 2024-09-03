Sponsor

Mary Elizabeth Timmons, 80, of Texarkana, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 1, 2024, in Dallas, Texas, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on May 20, 1944, to Woodrow and Estelle Parsons in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mary was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Mary went to nursing school and worked many years at Wadley Hospital, but her favorite job was being a Memaw. She loved to travel, especially taking cruises to Alaska. Mary will always be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dale Timmons, of 59 years.

Survivors include a son, Tony Timmons, and wife, Debbie, of Fort Worth, TX; two daughters, Cindy Thomas and husband, Mike, of Argyle, TX, and Amy McLemore and husband, Jim, of Texarkana, AR; brother, Ken Parsons and wife, Judy, of Irving, TX; sister, Rhonda Hardy and husband, Chuck, of Santa Fe, NM. She was a beloved Memaw to her seven grandchildren, Josh McLemore and wife, Maggie; Derek Thomas and wife, Nicole; Megan Becker and husband, Cody; Lindsey Raley and husband, Cody; Brooke Thomas, Dana Timmons, and Clay Timmons, along with 14 great-grandchildren; she was loved by numerous other family and lifelong friends.

The visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2024, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home. The funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2024, at 1:00 PM, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas, with Reverend Alan Thompson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.