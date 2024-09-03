Sponsor

Hank Adam Wilson, age 59, of Maud, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 1, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Wilson was born on May 22, 1965, in Kirksville, Missouri, and lived in Bowie County most of his life. He retired as a Quality Control Manager from Red River Army Depot after thirty-six dedicated years. He was a 40-year member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and has proudly served the Lord throughout his life. Hank was a kind, caring, and friendly person. He would do anything in his power to help someone if he could. Hank’s love for working with his mind and hands was evident in his construction and craftsmanship. There was no project or task he was unwilling to figure out. His passion was woodworking and he would spend hours working on different projects in his shop, a testament to his dedication and skill. Hank was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He looked at co-workers and church as extended family and never missed the opportunity to lend a helping hand. If you had Hank as a friend, you had a friend for life. Hank had a pure servant’s heart and was a family man. He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Wilson, one grandson, Michael Adam Brewer, and one brother, Buck Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Helene Wilson of Maud, Texas; his mother, Ellen Wilson of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law; Kirsten and Michael Brewer of Douglassville, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law; Rodney and Sarah Wilson of Taylor, Arkansas; one brother, Mark Wilson of Genoa, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Ron Norman of Red Lick, Texas; six grandchildren, Rodney Wilson, Jr., Jaxon Brewer, Grace Brewer, Aaron Adkins, Emma Cate Wilson and Eleanor Wilson; his two lifelong friends, Rollen ‘Sam’ Lindsey and Billy Bell along with a host of friends and other relatives.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dierksen Memorial Hospice and Christus St. Michaels Cancer Center for their love and excellent care for Hank during his illness.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jim Harris officiating. Burial will be in Rock Hill Cemetery in Maud, Texas.

The family will receive friends at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Dierksen Memorial Hospice, 6500 Summerhill Rd. Ste. 2B, Texarkana, Texas 75503.