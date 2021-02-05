Mary Frances Coleman

Advertisement

Mary Frances Norris Coleman, age 100, formerly of New Boston, TX ascended into heaven on February 1, 2021. She was born in Hugo, OK on June 5, 1920. After moving with her family to several different locations, she settled in New Boston, TX and graduated from NBHS. She met the love of her life, Joseph Weldon Coleman and they were married on May 16, 1941. They lived most of their life in New Boston. Frances worked at several different jobs, but ultimately worked in the Data Processing Division at Red River Army Depot, from which she retired. Frances was a charter member of Temple Baptist and a member of First Baptist Church, New Boston, TX. Following retirement Frances volunteered in numerous organizations and spent many volunteer hours at the Mana Kitchen.

She was predeceased by husband, Weldon, in 2002; her parents, C. C. and Hazel Norris in 1980 and 1983; her sister, Ruth Megason in 1993.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Coleman Ferguson, a close family friend, Robert King, of Texarkana, TX; her daughter, Sandra Coleman Sinclair and spouse, Jim Sinclair of New Braunfels, TX; her grandson, Eddie McGill and great grandsons, Bailey and Bennett McGill of Texarkana, TX; her granddaughter, Robin McGill Schudmuk, great grandson, Jonathan Coleman Schudmak, and Michael Sheehan, a close family friend, of Texarkana, TX; nieces and nephews, Judy and John Hill of Texarkana, TX; Doris Pierce McGuire of Seminole, TX; Melba Pierce, Isabel Pierce Sem, Margaret Jane Pierce Castro, of New Boston; Joy Frances Coleman Krush of Bettendorf, IA; Bryan Coleman of Houston, B.C. Pierce, Tom Coleman II, and Joe Pierce of New Boston; numerous great nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Old Union Cemetery, on February 3rd at 2:00 p.m. for family members only. Services will be officiated by Ronnie Sladovnik with whom Frances worked with for many years at the Manna Kitchen. A memorial service will be held later in the year when COVID is behind us.

