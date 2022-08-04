Advertisement

Mary Francine Davis, born November 9, 1928 outside of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was the youngest daughter of Earl and Olgie Hinshaw and, with her sister, performed locally on KOSY radio as The Hinshaw Quartet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Davis, on May 25, 1972, her sister, Maxine Burnham “Sister” and best friends, Ann Thomas and Bessie McJunkins.

Francine was a dedicated and active member of Franklin Drive Church of Christ, which her husband helped establish in 1958. She was a wonderful, loving mother and proud homemaker by profession but also owned and helped operate Davis Lumber Company. She and Franklin spent the early years of their marriage devoted to getting Davis Lumber Company off the ground. She loved to tell the story of Franklin taking orders by day and the two of them delivering building materials at night. Her life was solely devoted to her husband, children and church. She also loved going to Branson and listening to live music with her favorite traveling companions, Ann and Sister, lovingly referred to as The Three Musketeers.

Francine is survived by two loving sons, Michael Franklin Davis and his wife, Debbie of Texarkana, Texas and Stephen Mark Davis and his wife, Tonya of Texarkana, Arkansas. She is also survived by the joys of her life, her three grandchildren, Matthew Franklin Davis of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Holland Davis Meador and husband, Cole of Texarkana, Texas and Ellison Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas and 2 great-grandchildren, Davis Cole Meador and Ella Mae Meador of Texarkana, Texas who fondly named her GG.

Graveside services for Francine will be at noon, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Franklin.

