Olen DeWayne Hall, age 42 of Maud, Texas passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Hall was born May 19, 1980 in Texarkana, Texas. He was an Electrician with DLA at Red River Army Depot, member of Well Spring Church in Texarkana and is preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Hall and a brother, Billy Ray Hall.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Hall of Maud, Texas, children, Silas Hall, 6 and Maelianna Hall, 4 of Maud, Texas, Skyler Brookes and Makenzie Hall of Bourbonnais, Illinois, Texas, his Mother, Ann Hall of New Boston, Texas, and Uncles, George Hall of Lindale, Texas, Ed Hall and wife Mary, Jimmy Hall and an Aunt Helen Hall all of Dalton, Georgia, his Siblings, Sheron Stevers of Rocky Face, Georgia, LaFonda Remington of Raleigh, North Carolina, Leslie “Perky” Hall of Lindale Texas and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Well Spring Church, Texarkana with Pastor Jake Kinnamon officiating. Interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Monday, August 1, 2022 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Well Spring Church, 5251 US 59, Texarkana, Texas 75501

