Advertisement

Mary Hollins, age 66 of Texarkana, AR, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home.

She was born December 27, 1955, to Alice Mae Williams and Ben Foster. She started an early nursing career in 1979. She was retired from Bailey Creek Nursing Home. She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend. She attended the Church of the Living God, temple #4. Mary devoted her life to her family and friends. She spent time encouraging, motivating, and uplifting everyone she encountered. Mary loved cooking for her family and enjoyed spending time at the “Boats”. Whether you called her Mary or Mayfrancis, she loved you and you knew it. Mary was a unique woman, and the world was better because of her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Charles Williams, Dwight Williams, James Rawls, Dorothy Sanders, Mildred Satterwhite, and mother-in-law Elnora H Davis.

Advertisement

Mary leaves behind her husband Christopher Hollins; her children, Kimberly Williams, Tory Williams Sr, Markus Hines, and Ray Hines Jr of Texarkana, AR; bonus children, Tiffany Davenport, Ezekiel Brown, And Latrice Brown; sisters, Ethel Williams of Texarkana, AR, Mary Ann Williams of Garland, AR; brother Clarence Rawls (Cynthia) of Little Rock, AR;

DaMarkus, Samantha, Briauna, Tory Jr, Lukkus, Leilah, Markus Jr, Alisia, Skylier, Krysten, Aamourie, Decamian, Jusstin, El-gin, John, Kalem, Michael, Aiden, Kendell; 5 great-grandchildren, Karter, Imani, Cameron, Tre’Sean, Elnora; special nieces, Janice, Dorcas, Bridget, and Ardia; along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other relatives.

The wake service is December 30, 2022, 5-7 PM at the Church of the Living God, Temple #4, 928 Laurel Street, Texarkana, Arkansas under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

