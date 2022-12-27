Advertisement

Odell Smith Left his earthly home on December 23, 2022. Odell “Dell” to his family & friends, was born on February 3, 1934 in Magnolia Arkansas to Curtis & Rena Hildreth Smith. He attended Ashdown public schools.

Odell was united in marriage on March 26, 1954 to Pearly Mae Holloway. To this union 6 children were born. Wendell, Robert Lee, Curtis, Toby, Richard and Tim.

On September 15, 1980, Odell married the love of his life, Jeraldine Barber to whom he remained married to until his death. Odell loved & cherished their daughter Ruby as his own.

Odell initially worked as a millwright for Day & Zimmerman for many years. He also opened & operated Smith’s Garage in Texarkana for over 50 years until his health failed him. Odell had many passions. He loved his family, his cars, his newspaper & his wife’s cooking. Odell would watch CNN or FOX news from morning to night. He loved gardening & riding & looking at the countryside – he could do this all day. Odell attended Red Springs Baptist Church.

Odell was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Ollis & Brotis, his sisters Jean, Mae & one son Richard.

Odell leaves to cherish his beloved wife Jeraldine, his sons Wendell of San Diego CA(Lucesita), Robert Earl, Curtis, Toby of Texarkana, Tim of Royce City, and one daughter Ruby (Bernice) Lockett of Marietta, Sisters Dorothy McFarland, Corine McFadden & Lydia Shepard all of Chicago IL, & brother John L Smith of Sacramento, CA, He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren & great-great grandchildren. His stories of times past and his sweet spirit will be deeply missed by his family & all who were blessed to know him.

