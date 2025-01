Sponsor

Mary Jane Autrey, 99, August 28, 1925 – January 26, 2025, passed away peacefully at her residence in Texarkana, Texas on Sunday, January 26, 2025. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 11:00 at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas, with Patrick Cannon officiating, with visitation one hour before. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.