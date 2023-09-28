Sponsor

Mary Jane Stovall, age 65, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday,

September 25, 2023.

Mrs. Stovall was born March 18, 1958, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in Fouke most of her life. She was a retired Licensed Vocational Nurse and a member of Spring Lake Baptist Church. Mary Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a very kind, caring, loving person who always made sure the needs of others were met. Mary Jane tried to attend every basketball game, sporting event, or activity in which her grandchildren were involved. She was a nurse who looked out for the best interest of her patients. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ishmael and Irma Quillin, and one nephew, Roger Cox.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, Randy Stovall of Fouke, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Drew Chandler of Fouke, Arkansas; and one son, Jason Stovall, of Clarksville, Tennessee; one sister, Beverly Cox of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Carson Chandler and Lakyn Chandler and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A. M. on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Bro. Randy Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

