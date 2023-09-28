Sponsor

Lee Ray Mollette, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 25, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side.

Mr. Mollette was born August 15, 1940, in Jonhson County, Kentucky. He was retired from Plymouth Automotive and was a member of Harmony Grove Church. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. They traveled to places including the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and many other places. He also loved to go fishing and dancing. Mr. Mollette spent a lot of time still target shooting; this was one of his favorite things to do, and he got several trophies for it. He was a kind, caring, and loving man. He was a man who could be counted on, even if you did not know him. There was never a time he was unwilling to help someone, even a stranger. Mr. Mollette was truly a good man with a heart of gold. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mollie Mollette, and one sister, Helen Maggard.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-one years, Mary Mollette; one son, Kerby Mollette; two daughters, Vivki Gray, Sheri Bien; one step-son, Larry Allen; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Alice Hoskins; two brothers, Danny Mollette and Larry Mollette and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Bro. David Osborne officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

