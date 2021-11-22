Advertisement

Mary Josephine Huett McBay of Texarkana, breathed her first sweet breath of heaven on Friday afternoon, November 19, 2021 at the age of 97 at her home, surrounded by family. Josie was born December 27, 1923, in Patmos, Arkansas to Bertha Frances and Jimmy Bright Huett.

Josie married her Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B, Turner O McBay, in a double wedding with their Best Friends for Life, Dorothy Jo and Josh Gibbons, on June 5, 1943. There is a Glad Reunion and Rejoicing in Heaven when she joined them there. Can you imagine?

These two couples were from “The Greatest Generation”. They lived and taught their families to Love God, to Love this Land and our Freedom, to Laugh and Love Each Other and to Love and Celebrate the Joy of Music.

Josie lived a life filled with hard work and laughter and fun and mischief. She never backed down from a challenge and was forever ready to get her work done, and believed everyone had a job to do. As the 4th of 10 children, she learned to plant and plow and pull the garden and prepare and cook the bounty to feed all that were hungry. She plucked chickens and milked cows and drew water and helped tend to her siblings. During school, if she knew that someone was being a bully, she would “let them have it” and made sure they didn’t hurt anyone again. She has many stories of having to punch someone , for goodness’ sake. One of her elementary teachers picked on one boy, and she fussed at the teacher because of it.

When Josie married Turner, she gained the best in -laws a girl could ever have, “Jessie and Fred McBay”. Mammaw and Pappaw had 14 children. Josie was no stranger to a big family. The McBays had “Singings” on Saturdays. All of them sang and the boys all played instruments. The first time that Pappaw met Josie, he said, “That one’s for Turner”. Josie loved the laughter and music and danced a jig every time “the boys” would play. Her favorite was “Orange Blossom Special”.

If you ever met Josie, “Mimmie”, “Aunt Josie”, “Mutt”, “Mrs McBay” , you never forgot her. She was always, ALWAYS, Fancy, Beautiful and Sparkly, Cheery and Bright, Fun and Funny. She wanted everyone to smile and hold their shoulders up. Josie had a love for her family that was bigger than the sky. She may not hug you big or shout out an “I LOVE YOU”, but there was never , ever, a doubt of her love. She may throw a shoe or a hair brush at you and say, “Watch out for that big rat!!”, or tell you to “Taste of this. It’s not hot”. She was a prankster and got a good laugh if someone fell or if she could scare someone. Also, she didn’t want anyone to be lazy. Or, if you complained to her, she would say, “Stop pissin’ and moanin'”.



Her children were her life. She instilled in them her Gift of Hospitality. Josie lived and exampled what Jesus told us to do in Matthew, ” For I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me. Inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.’”

Josie was the “Fishin’ Lady of Texarkana” in earlier years. She could, and would, out fish everyone. She loved to pull in “slabs of croppie”. She taught all of her Grands how to fish. She said if you ever need to feel better, get you a pole and go to the lake and fish. She said that’s the best therapy in the world.

Josie was blessed with a big family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Turner O McBay. Granddaughters, Dana Kimberly Johnson, Sara Buchheit, Daisy Buchheit. Her brothers, Grover Huett, Tilman Huett, James Huett. Her sisters, Marie Mahaffey, Jimmie Winstead, Nelva Winstead, Betty Sue Buffington.



She is survived by Two Sisters, Delois Yancey of Pasadena Texas and Virginia Buffington of Hope, Arkansas. Brother in Law, Charles McBay (Jean) and Sisters in law, Katherine “Kitten” Elkins and Tommie Jean Ladd. Josie’s Children – Janice and James Thacker, Ann and Donald Johnson, Wilma and Danny Gibbons, Lisa and Sonny McBay, and Donna Jo and David Carter. Josie’s Grandchildren – Donna and Steve Thacker, Janeen and Charles Thacker, Jana and Danny Buchheit, Renee and Richard Mauk, Keith Johnson, Kelly and Kevin Johnson, Jennifer Ross, Jamie and Jared Gomez, Jessica and Greg Hagood, Heather and Micah McBay, Andrew McBay, Rob Tubb, Joanna and Carson Giles. Josie was blessed with a flock of Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Bonus Grands and Bonus Greats, and a Multitude of Nieces and Nephews and Friends and Family. Blessings Overflowing.

The family would like to acknowledge Dierksen Hospice and recognize and applaud our Super Hero Nurses, Laure’ and Jeri. God anointed these ladies to care for Josie during her brief illness. Our family was blessed with their care and their hearts of Jesus’ Love. We love you.

Remember to help feed the needs of all of those around you. God Be With You Til We Meet Again.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday morning from 10:00 AM to 11:00 A. M.

A celebration of Mary Josephine McBay’s life will be 11:00 A. M. Monday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Charles Thacker officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

