Mary Rosa Rocha Chavez, age 93 of Hooks, Texas passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Maria Rowe. Ms Chavez was born July 14, 1928, in Trinidad Bolivia, South America to Jesus and Esperanza Rocha Chavez. She was a retired File Clerk for Continental Insurance, a Nanny, and a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church, New Boston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one son Juan Jorge Bowles.

Survivors include two daughters, Maria Rowe of Hooks, Texas, Roxana Bowles of Dallas, Texas, one sister, Esperanza Chavez of South America, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and a host of other friends and relatives.

A Memorial service will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, November 22, 2021, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, New Boston, Texas with Rev. William Palmer officiating There is no set visitation. Interment will be a private family gathering in the Myrtle Springs Cemetery, Hooks, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home New Boston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Kitchen, New Boston First Baptist Church, 506 McCoy Blvd. New Boston, Texas 75570 or St Mary’s Catholic Church, 212 Magnolia Street, New Boston, Texas 75570.

