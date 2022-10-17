Advertisement

Mary Katherine Bradford, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born on October 5, 1946, in Texarkana, Texas.

Mrs. Bradford spent her working days as a crafter. She would spend her days making and creating items for all in the community, specifically for the children’s home and the women’s ministry. Her family described her as a selfless woman of God who would bring joy to everyone that she met.

Mrs. Bradford was a devoted member of Lighthouse First Assembly of God – Texarkana, Texas as well as The Gospel Tabernacle – New Boston, Texas.

She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of fifty-seven years, James Bradford; her daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Perry West; her son and daughter-in-law, James and Jane Bradford; her grandchildren, Alicia and Josh, Preston and Laura, Coy and Kassie, Casey and Madison; her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Mason, Landon, Brady, (soon-to-be introduced) Addison; step great-grandchild, Parker; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on

Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Lighthouse First Assembly of God – Texarkana, Texas, with Pastor Josh Lee and Hal Haltom officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM prior to the service.

Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens – Nash, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas.

