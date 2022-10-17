Ruth Alice Sneed

Advertisement

Ruth Alice “Morrow” Sneed, 78, of Texarkana, AR passed away on October 14, 2022 at her residence in Genoa, AR.

Ruth was born December 21, 1943, in Prescott, AR to James Rufus and Thelma Eunice Morrow. She eventually met and married the love of her life Jesse Standford Sneed.

Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home at 3515 Texas Boulevard. Prior to this a visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the funeral home.

