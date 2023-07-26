Mary “Libby” Davis

Sponsor

Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Davis, age 83, of Texarkana Texas, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Libby was born on January 13, 1940 in Texarkana Texas to Minor W. Davis, Sr. and Mildred Jameson Davis. She was a member of the Texarkana Cotillion and a graduate of Texas High School. She attended Hockaday school for girls in Dallas and graduated from Rhodes College. She taught school in Dallas, Texas for a short time. Her favorite things were history and politics. She loved gardening and she adored her beloved cats.

Libby is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Minor Wallace “Wally” Davis, Jr. and Jerry Davis.

Survivors include her nephews, Minor W. “Trey” Davis, III, and Justin Davis (Leslie); her nieces, Keri Davis Young, Ashley Hight (Andy), and Kimberly Murphey (Shawn); and her sister-in-law, Diana Davis.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Texarkana, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

