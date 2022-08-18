Advertisement

Mary Ruth Grimes, 74, of Ashdown, AR died Friday, July 29, 2022, in

Ashdown, AR.

Mrs. Grimes was born June 5, 1948, in Ashdown, AR. She was employed in

Quality Control with Domtar Papers.

Survivors include her husband, Mack C. Grimes of Ashdown, AR; two

sons, Marrio (Brandi) Grimes of Ashdown, AR, and Anthony (Tasha)

Bennett, Sr., of Houston, TX; five sisters, Emma O’Guinn, Helen

O’Guinn and Cheryl Starks of Ashdown, AR, and Sheila (Reginald) Elijah

Sr. and Tonja (Rickey) Donelson of Texarkana, TX; two brothers,

Leonard O’Guinn of Ashdown, AR, and Lawrence (Barbara) O’Guinn of

Texarkana, AR; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Greater

Mount Zion Church, Ashdown, AR.

Funeral services are Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Greater

Mount Zion Church, Ashdown, AR, with Pastor Charles Stewart, Eulogist.

Interment is in Rhodes Cemetery, Ashdown, AR, under direction of Jones

Stuart Mortuary.

