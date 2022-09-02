Advertisement

Mary Ruth Stuart, age 78, of Ashdown, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Mrs. Stuart was born October 20, 1943, in Loebau, Texas, and lived in Linden, Texas, most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Atlanta, Texas. Mary was a fantastic cook and enjoyed spending time working in her garden and sharing her vegetables with family and friends. The most important part of her life was creating memories with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, James Stuart, Sr., parents Ben and Adelia Fritsche, and her two brothers, Alfred Fritsche and Wilbert Fritsche.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Robert Lansdell of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons, James Stuart, Jr. of Linden, Texas; and Steve Stuart of Lewisville, Texas; and her brothers and sisters, Lizzy Woodburn and her husband Mack; Daniel Fritsche and his wife, Sherry, Enda Macat and her husband, Jim; Ben Fritsche and his wife, Sandra; Betty Kuehne and her husband, Mike, J. D. Fritsche, and his wife, Charlene, Lorrie Thomas and her husband, Randall, seven grandchildren, Adam Stuart and his wife, Alondra, Lillee Stuart, Jessica Showalter and her husband, Parker; Shelby Lewis and her husband, Alex, Lucas McCreery and his wife, Lin; Kaitlyn Stuart, and Abigail Stuart; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bristol, Bowen Showalter, and Miles Lewis and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, Friday, September 2, 2022, afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 P. M.

