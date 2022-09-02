Barbara Cox

Advertisement

Barbara Sue Cox, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Cox was born December 6, 1938, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She worked for the EZ-Mart Corporate Offices for over 20 years. Barbara enjoyed working in the yard and planting flowers, and she loved quilting and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Cox; her mother, Pauline Wilburn; one son, Randy McCormack and one sister Betty Tawater.

Survivors include one daughter, Sheryl Allred; two sons, Rocky McCormack and his wife, Gidget, and Rusty McCormack; eight grandchildren, Ashley Henderson, Aaron McCormack, Jenny Walker, Kayla Watson, Heath Crumpton, Gabriel Smith, Zachery Allred and Dustin McCormack; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Paula Colorigh and husband, Johnny and Vickie Starnes and husband Donnie.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

