Advertisement

Mary Shaver Son, 82, of DeKalb, TX passed away on November 19, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on April 29, 1940 to Virgil and Alice Shaver in New Boston, TX. She married Charles Son of DeKalb, TX in 1960. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August 2020. Charles and Mary spent many years as active DeKalb Band Booster members during the late 70s and early 80s.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Virgil and Alice Shaver of New Boston, TX, her husband, Charles Son, a son Charles Jr., and brothers George, David, Darrell, and James.

She is survived by her children, Laquita Dees (Jim) of Holiday Island, AR and Virgil Son (LaRona) of Texarkana, AR; grandchildren Grant Son, Joshua Son, Brianna Son, Ally Son Bolch; great grandchildren; sister, Vonda (Gary) Clark; brother, Leslie; and sisters-in-law Margaret Son Yates and Karen Shaver. Mary is also survived by her loving, caring neighbors who live along County Road 3111 and others within the community.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 25, 2022 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Kelley Shanks officiating. Interment will be in Hubbard Cemetery, DeKalb, TX. Under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:00 am before services.

Please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in lieu of flowers.

