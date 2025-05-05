Sponsor

Maudie Vann Smith Salyer passed away May 1, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born to Hiram E. Vann and Lucinda Easterling Vann on November 19, 1927.

Maudie graduated from Texas High School as salutatorian in January, 1945 and completed Texarkana Business College. She was employed at Southwestern Transportation Company, East Texas Employees Federal Credit Union, Dr. R. K. Harrison’s office, and Texarkana Terminal Federal Credit Union.

Maudie was a member of Wake Village Baptist Church and lived out her faith. She was always there to meet the needs of others and spent many hours volunteering at The Friendship Center. She was Grand Royal Matron for Arkansas Order of the Amaranth, State Secretary for Arkansas Good Sam’s, President and Secretary of Vagabond Good Sam’s, President and Secretary of Happy Homemakers Club, and member of Genoa Scrappers Quilt Club. She received many awards including Best of Show for her quilts. Each granddaughter and great grandchild received a “Nana” Quilt at birth that had love sewn into every stitch.

Maudie was married to Johnnie Ernest Smith, Sr. from November 1946 until his death in July 1967. In 1972, she married Harold Salyer and lived in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, GA until Harold’s 1978 retirement from the Department of Justice. She and Harold returned to Texarkana where they spent time volunteering and traveling in their motorhome.

Maudie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

She is survived by her children Patsy Hammond of Bryant, AR, Debra Garrett and Johnnie E. Smith Jr.(Cissy) of Wake Village; granddaughters Ellen Hammond of Bryant AR, Carol (Marco) lacoviello, of Dallas TX, Meredith Niezgoda of Flower Mound TX, Lindsay (Craig) Foster of Mansfield, TX, and Mallory (Andrew) Smith of Wildwood, MO; great grandchildren Tyler Phillips, Elizabeth Niezgoda, Alex lacoviello, Lane Foster, Luke Niezgoda, Anthony lacoviello, Cohen Foster, Bennet Foster, Hadleigh Smith, Latham Smith, and Vaughn Smith.

Visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on May 10, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, ТХ. Services at 2:00 pm. Burial after at Sylverino Cemetery, Fouke, AR.