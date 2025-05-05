CHRISTUS Health to Provide Car Seats to Qualified Families for Trauma Awareness Month

Sponsor

In recognition of Trauma Awareness Month in May, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is providing car seats to qualified families as part of the Safe Riders Child Safety Seat Distribution and Education Program.

The program, in partnership with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, aims to educate families on the importance of child car seats, which have been shown to reduce the risk of death in a vehicle crash by more than 70%.

“Lack of child safety restraints or improperly restrained infants and children are in the top preventable causes of death and injury to children,” said Lauren Jamison, trauma program manager at CHRISTUS St. Michael. “Improperly installed car seats are just as dangerous as no car seat at all, and we are blessed to be able to provide and install car seats appropriately for those who need it.”

To qualify for a car seat, a family must meet the following requirements:

-Have a vehicle with a working seat belt

-Attend a one-hour class to learn how to use and install the safety seat correctly

-Child must be present to receive a seat

-Expectant mothers should be in their last trimester

Classes are held on an as-needed basis and are conducted by certified car seat technicians.

To register, please call (903) 614-5556.

About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system serving the Texarkana and northeast Texas community with three hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana, and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services, imaging, and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.

