Maxine Burnham

Frances “Maxine” Hinshaw Burnham, age 97, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Burnham was born June 20, 1924, in Waldo, Arkansas to Earl and Olgie Hinshaw.

She was a faithful Christian and longtime member of the Franklin Drive Church of Christ.

She loved to sing southern gospel music. By age sixteen she was teaching in the Stamps-Baxter music school. Maxine sang with her father’s Hinshaw Quartet on his radio program.

She was a devoted wife and mother. She and her husband Herman Ragan Burnham celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary just a few days before his death in 2012.

Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Linda Fran Burnham, in 1948 and her son, Dennis Burnham in 2021.

Survivors include one sister, Mary Francine Hinshaw Davis of Texarkana, AR; son, Maxie Earl Burnham of Waco, Texas and his wife Tanya, daughter-in-law Sandy Burnham of Texarkana, TX; five grandchildren: Stefanie Burnham of Brenham, TX, Christy Amerson of Lindale, TX, Grant Burnham of Cedar Park, TX, Rachel Frances Burnham Frisk of Warrenton, VA and Adam Burnham of Austin, TX; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

