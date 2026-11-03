Maynard L. "Marty" Yarman, Jr.

Marty L. Yarman, Jr., age 81, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 3, 2026 in a local nursing home. He was born June 17, 1945 in Chelsea, Massachusetts to Maynard and Rose VonHandorf Yarman. Marty was a member...

June 17, 1945 – November 3, 2026

Marty L. Yarman, Jr., age 81, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 3, 2026 in a local nursing home. He was born June 17, 1945 in Chelsea, Massachusetts to Maynard and Rose VonHandorf Yarman. Marty was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shelby, Ohio and was retired from the United States Postal Service.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Kevin Yarman, Mark Yarman; two sisters, Kathy Yarman, Pat Yarman; special aunt, Helen VonHandorf; and his parents.

Marty is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen Yarman; two sons, Sean Yarman, Lee Yarman and wife Jennifer; three brothers, Greg Yarman and wife Bonnie, Steve Yarman, Chris Yarman and wife Reene; two sisters, Mary Melko, Lynn Reiter and husband Dave; two grandchildren, Ethan Mitchell, Robin Yarman; and a host of other family and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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