Advertisement

Melba J. Davenport, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on February 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Mrs. Davenport was born on October 23, 1938 in Doddridge, Arkansas to her parents Leander Jones and Maria Theresa Jones. She was a member of Arabella Heights Baptist Church and was retired from the Texarkana Arkansas School District after thirty years of service. Mrs. Davenport enjoyed sewing and crafting. She took every opportunity to tell people about her Jesus and was an active member in the church. Her greatest joy was her family. There was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her family and making sure they were well loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, her son John Casey Davenport III, and two great grandsons, Kipp and Koda McCatherine.

Left to cherish her memory is husband of sixty-five years, John C. Davenport; her daughter, Kimberly McCatherine and partner Chris Littlejohn; grandchildren, Casey and wife Kalee McCatherine, Kyle and wife Keely McCatherine, Katelyn and husband Trey Taylor, and Colton McCatherine; great grandchildren, Kaiden, Karter, and Knox McCatherine, Jax Taylor, Robbie and Piper McGuinness, and Tripp and Paisley Mathews.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Harmony Grove Cemetery with Rev. Gerald Wagstaff officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 until 8 PM.

Memorial may be made to Arabella Heights Baptist Church, 1102 Maywood Dr. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

