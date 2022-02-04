Lester Lee Harvey Jr.

Advertisement

Lester Lee “Bubba” Harvey Jr. age 65, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Harvey was born May 28, 1956 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was retired from Waste Management and was a member of the Faith Assembly of God Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Bell Harvey; by his parents Lester Lee Harvey and Marilyn June Harvey and by one niece Angel Harvey.

He is survived by one daughter, Latisha Harvey of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters, Marilyn Killett and husband Lynn of Texarkana, Arkansas and Martha Harvey of Benton, Arkansas; one brother, Eddie Harvey of New Boston, Texas; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren including one special great granddaughter, Kiara Sanders and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Oscar Rodriguez officiating. Entombment will be in Chapelwood Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

