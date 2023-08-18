Sponsor

Melba Jean Kruse Johnson age 90, of Simms, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born April 5, 1933, in Simms, Texas to Gussie and Gladys Kruse.

Mrs. Johnson spent her working days as a homemaker and caregiver. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, talking to friends, playing dominoes and bingo, and remembering her loved ones. She was a member of the Baptist Church. She was a wonderful and loving mother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles W. Johnson, Sister Ruth Faye Byrd, and brother Donald Kruse.

She leaves to cherish memories daughter Lisa Johnson of Little Rock and close friend and caregiver Katheryn Schmidt of Sitters LLP.

Service will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas with Pastor Justin King officiating. The interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery in Simms, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.

