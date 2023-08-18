Harald Brock-Jones

Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Harold Brock-Jones, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Brock-Jones was born on January 1, 1940, in Steyr, Austria. He was a retired paint and body person. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and attended Church on the Rock. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brock-Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Rick Brock-Jones of Longview, Texas; Jeff and Ginger Brock-Jones of Dallas, Texas; and Chad Brock-Jones of Longview, Texas; his two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Randy and Tammie Stout of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Ricky and Teresa Stout of Texarkana, Arkansas; three sisters, three brothers; six grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Memorial Park.

