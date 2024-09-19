Sponsor

Mellow Lou Crysel, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, September 14, 2024 at her residence.

Mrs. Crysel was born May 28, 1939 in Garland, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and member of the Living Hope Apostolic Pentecostal Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Clayton Sr. and by two daughters, Diane Crysel and Darlene Crysel.

She is survived by her children, Hazel Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas, Martha McGowan and husband Ricky of Texarkana, Arkansas, Clyde Crysel and wife Anna of Fouke, Arkansas and Harold C. Crysel Jr and wife Jeanette of Paris, Texas; one sister, Naomi Allen of Texarkana, Texas; nine grandchildren, Clyde Crysel (Stephanie), Ashly Crysel Basham (Steven), Amanda Crysel and David Jones (Rochelle), Chad McQueen (Joanna), Jessica Wood (Kendall), Travis McQueen (Angelica), Zachary McQueen (Lexi), Emilyn Crysel and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 21, 2024 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Jerry Pentecost officiating. Private burial will be in Ogden Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.