Rev. William (Buddy) & Julia Miller

Sponsor

Rev. William A. (Buddy) Miller was born in Texarkana, Texas on May 22, 1931, to Adolph and Veda Miller. He passed from this life to the next on August 2, 2021. Buddy graduated from Texas High in May 1949. He served in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He is one of the Chosin Few Survivors of the Korean War. His family and friends are so thankful that “Mrs. Miller’s little boy” survived. He then received his Bachelor of Arts degree from North Texas State College in May 1955. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Perkins School of Theology in 1958 and his STM degree in 1959.

Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Veda Miller. By Frank & Lil Miller; by A.P. & Neta Miller, by Martha Ann Miller, James & Mary Thompson and by Ed Miller. We are so thankful for our wonderful, living, sole survivor Aunt Dottie, Ed’s wife!

Julia Ann Hobbs Miller was born in Graford, TX which is near Mineral Wells, TX on February 21, 1935, to Albert and Bertha Hobbs. She passed from this life to the next on Thursday, August 23, 2024. Julia graduated from Graford High School in 1953. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Texas State College for Women in 1956, and she earned her Master of Business Administration degree from TWU in 1957. Julia was a high school teacher for 15 years, and she was also an amazing pastor’s wife, which is a calling in and of itself. Julia loved the Lord and her family!

Buddy and Julia married on December 27th, 1958. They are survived by their three children and their spouses: Bud & Debi Miller, Lydia Miller & Tracy York, Martha Lee & Dominic (Domino) Merino. They are survived by seven grandchildren: Drew Miller, Mark & Lauren Miller, Brett Miller, DJ & Elizabeth Merino, Jonatha and Natalie Cortes, Julia Merino and Mary Merino. They are survived by seven great-grandchildren: Beau, Logan, Kollins, and Boone Miller; and Amelie, Eloise, and Margot Merino.

Buddy and Julia served in ministry in Queen City, TX, in Dekalb, TX, in Longview, TX at Wesley United Methodist Church, in Houston at Epworth United Methodist Church and in Clear Lake City, TX at Clear Lake United Methodist Church for over 17 years, and then in Kingwood, TX at Kingwood United Methodist Church before retiring in April Sound outside of Conroe where they attended First United Methodist Church, Conroe for a good number of years before moving to Kingsland, TX.

Buddy and Julia, through their love of God and love of people, blessed many people through their lives and their ministry!

A memorial service will be held in the Miller’s honor at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Hardy Memorial Methodist Church. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.