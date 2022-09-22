Advertisement

Melody Lynn Akin, age 64, of Doddridge, Arkansas went to her heavenly home Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Akin was born October 9, 1957, in Dallas, Texas. She was a Baptist and a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing and hunting whenever she had the chance. She also enjoyed playing board games with her family and friends and sewing. Mrs. Akin loved to travel the country with her husband on the pipeline and cook large meals for him and all the crew. She made many friends while they traveled, and they were all like family. Mrs. Akin was a loving, caring, and kind woman and she was devoted to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, whom she truly adored. She was the best wife, mom, grandmother, and friend anyone could want. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dwain Allison and Mary Allison, and one son in-law, Michael Bull.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-nine years, Darrell Akin; two daughters and sons-in-law, Samantha Bull and her spouse, Tad Ward, Lacey Teer and her husband, Joey; two sons and daughter in-law, Chad Jackson and his wife, Laurie, and Dustin Harris; eight grandchildren, Josie Bull, Leena Bull, Emily Teer, Hayden Teer, Riley Harris, Scarlett Cooley, Carla Teer, Brittney Goynes; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Stacy Clay; two brothers, Dickie Allison, Dale Allison and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with George Goynes officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Enhabit Hospice, 3809 E. 9th St. Suite 10 Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

