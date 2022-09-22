Texarkana Regional Airport Receives 2022 Arkansas Airport of the Year Award from the Arkansas Airport Operators Association

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, AR, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 – The Texarkana Regional Airport (“TXK”) is pleased to announce it was awarded “2022 Arkansas Airport Of The Year” from the Arkansas Airport Operators Association (“AAOA”); a first for TXK. The award was presented on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, during the annual conference of AAOA in Fort Smith, AR. The State of Arkansas consists of approximately 75 commercial and general aviation airports, all of which are eligible to receive this accolade.

The Arkansas Airport Of The Year award is presented annually by AAOA to recognize Arkansas public-use airports that exhibit outstanding contributions to the overall Arkansas airport system. This award also acknowledges the local community’s efforts to expand and improve its facility.

The award comes amidst construction of a new 40,000 SQ. Ft. passenger terminal at TXK, currently on schedule to open in 2024, that brings a $36 million investment to the community. TXK has also made it a priority to enhance economic activity at the airport, and the entire region, by making investments to attract aeronautical and non-aeronautical development at the airport. Other airport initiatives include beginning a master plan in 2023, which will begin the airport’s efforts to extend and strengthen its primary runway to accommodate air cargo operations, thus providing logistical mobility for many businesses and companies located in Texarkana and the Ark-La-Tex.

“Receiving this award is a great honor, but the true recognition goes to the hard work and dedication of our staff and the local community who support the airport,” said Paul Mehrlich, Executive Director of Aviation of the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority. “This award represents our strategic goal of positioning TXK for a future of continued growth and economic importance.”



AAOA was incorporated as an Arkansas Nonprofit Corporation in 1985 “to serve the interests of the owners and operators of all airports in the State of Arkansas.” The group promotes the value of aviation and airports to the community, provides a unified voice in support of airports to the State Legislature and the Congress of the United States, promotes aviation safety, and provides scholarships for students pursuing a career in aviation.

“We appreciate AAOA’s efforts to create an incredible support and advocacy group for Arkansas’s Airport’s. We are extremely humbled to receive this recognition, considering all the highly qualified and well-deserving airports who have done great things for the State,” said Mehrlich.

About Texarkana Regional Airport Authority

The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority owns and operates TXK. In all, the airport authority owns and maintains approximately 1,029 acres. TXK is served by legacy carrier American Airlines, which connects Texarkana and Ark-La-Tex passengers to hundreds of competitive-priced domestic and international destinations daily via three (3) direct flights to a top-rate connecting hub airport – Dallas/Fort-Worth International Airport. According to a 2036 Arkansas Statewide Airport System Plan Update, TXK generates an annual $38,823,000 economic impact to the region. For more information about TXK, please visit www.txkairport.com or Like Us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/txkairport or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @flytxk.

