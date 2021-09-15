Melva Burkland

Advertisement

Melva Pauline Anne Burkland, age 82, of Hooks, Texas, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Burkland was born August 5, 1939, in Wellington, New Zealand to Alfred and Elsie Carmichael. She was a retired grocery store clerk. She enjoyed knitting and gardening and watching Nascar races particularly Jeff Gordon. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Melva was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David W. Burkland.

Advertisement

Survivors include her children, Vicky McMurrich of Australia, Kim Keith of Little Rock, Arkansas, Craig Burkland and wife Connie of Hampton, Virginia, Joanne Ramsey and husband, Rick of Cabot, Arkansas, and Cory Burkland and wife, Sonya of Hooks, Texas; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Pamela Tarrabe of Henderson, Nevada.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Schutte officiating. Burial will follow in Myrtle Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Wednesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.