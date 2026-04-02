SPONSOR

January 13, 1944 – March 30, 2026

Michael Allen Walker, age 82, of Spring, Texas passed away on March 30, 2026. He was born on January 13, 1944, in Mineral Wells, Texas, to Charlie and Artie Walker.

He spent over 40 years as an electrical engineer for Kellogg – Brown and Root, where he later retired. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working on his computers and short-waved radios. His family describes him as a loving, kind and dependable person who was very intelligent and humorous.

SPONSOR

Michael is preceded in death by both of his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Diana Walker; his two children, Michael Walker and wife Marsha, and Kathy Rowe and husband Greg; three grandchildren, Travis, Kyle and Sarah; along with a host of other family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Chapelwood Memorial Garden with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

View full obituary and leave condolences