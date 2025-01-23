Sponsor

Michael Bryan Moore, 53, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, January 21, 2025, peacefully and surrounded by his family at a local hospital.

Michael, better known as Mickey to most, was born on June 20, 1971 to Michael and Sharon Moore. He was a graduate of Arkansas High School, was employed with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, which made him lovingly known as “the Coke guy” to many and was a Baptist by faith.

No matter how you knew Mickey or even if you just met him, to know him was to love him. He always had the best stories and even better jokes and pranks. Wherever Mickey went, his personality would light up the room.

While he was an avid WWE fan and could talk about it all day, what he loved to talk about most, besides his family, was baseball. He served as the President of the Texarkana Texas Dixie Baseball Board of Directors and spent countless hours at the ballpark making sure things ran smoothly and could even be found slinging food in the concession stand. He coached many baseball teams over the years and loved to recount stories of each of them. He was the all-time biggest fan of Liberty-Eylau Baseball where he had the privilege of watching all three of his sons play and was able to see his youngest son win a State Championship last year of which he was incredibly proud. He needed the success of the Leopards to help him recover from being an avid fan of the Yankees, Cowboys, and Razorbacks as they disappointed him many times throughout the years.

Mickey also enjoyed playing flag football with his friends and sons. He was a two-time Flag Football National Champion in Texas Stadium. Mickey had a lot of accomplishments throughout his life and would often joke about being an “Alpha” and being acknowledged as “Tribal Chief”. However, there was one thing he longed to be a part of, the “Plastics” – a close knit group of friends including his wife that he named and will now forever be a member.

Out of all the titles he held, his favorites were husband, dad, and Sensei to Brynlee and Travis.

Mickey was preceded in death by his father, Michael Moore; maternal grandparents, Sam and Claudine Newsome; and paternal grandparents, DV and Elizabeth Moore.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Amy of Texarkana, TX; his four children: Savannah York and husband Gage Gore, Bryan Moore and girlfriend Tanner Robb, Nate Moore and girlfriend Jordyn Holland, and Maddax Moore and girlfriend Kennadie Smith; two grandchildren, Brynlee and Travis Gore; his mother, Sharon Moore; his sister, Margo Moore McCloskey and husband Barry; special cousin Bobby Moore and wife Katherine; great aunt, Francine Orr; several nieces and nephews; countless friends; and his beloved dog, Ellie Rose.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Trinity Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 1:00pm and service will be at 2:00pm with Bro. Tim Strebek officiating.

The family would like to thank the town of Texarkana for the outpouring of love you have shown during this time and have found comfort in seeing just how much Mickey was loved by all.

Donations in Mickey’s honor may be made to the Liberty-Eylau Baseball team.